Short Interest in Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Expands By 147.6%

Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a growth of 147.6% from the January 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
HPMCF opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22. Africa Energy has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.29.
About Africa Energy (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Africa Energy (HPMCF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for Africa Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.