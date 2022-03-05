Short Interest in Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Expands By 147.6%

Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a growth of 147.6% from the January 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

HPMCF opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22. Africa Energy has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.29.

About Africa Energy

Africa Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. The firm builds a portfolio of exploration and production assets in Namibia and South Africa. The company was founded on April 27, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

