Short Interest in Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Decreases By 33.3%

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Agile Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Agile Group stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. Agile Group has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $77.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.02.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

