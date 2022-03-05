Short Interest in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Decreases By 29.6%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the January 31st total of 3,710,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $28.59.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.81 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,877,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,852,000 after acquiring an additional 47,690 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,525,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,635,000 after buying an additional 1,473,204 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,469,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,838,000 after buying an additional 2,248,417 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,586,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,369,000 after buying an additional 919,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 534.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,512,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,724,000 after buying an additional 2,116,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

