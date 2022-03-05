Short Interest in Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Increases By 61.4%

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the January 31st total of 48,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other Applied UV news, President Max Munn purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied UV alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Applied UV by 884.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied UV during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Applied UV during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied UV by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied UV during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied UV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of AUVI stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.32. Applied UV has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $13.69.

About Applied UV (Get Rating)

Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied UV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied UV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.