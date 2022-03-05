Short Interest in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Drops By 34.1%

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the January 31st total of 2,230,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 884,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATHM shares. CLSA cut their price target on shares of Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.52.

Get Autohome alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATHM traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,728. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.93. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.22. Autohome has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $114.27.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The information services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $3.17. Autohome had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $265.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Autohome’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autohome will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Autohome’s payout ratio is currently 31.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 16.2% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,444,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $584,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,612 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 93.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,202,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,334 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 6,024,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,680 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 163.2% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,009,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,638,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.