Short Interest in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Increases By 187.2%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, an increase of 187.2% from the January 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NYSE BBDO traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $3.27. 44,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,102. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $4.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0024 per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 7.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

