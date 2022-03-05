Short Interest in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Increases By 187.2%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, an increase of 187.2% from the January 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
NYSE BBDO traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $3.27. 44,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,102. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $4.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.10.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0024 per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 7.32%.
About Banco Bradesco (Get Rating)
Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.
