Short Interest in Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX) Increases By 100.0%

Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE BGSX remained flat at $$9.73 during trading hours on Friday. 137,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,032. Build Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Build Acquisition by 33.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Build Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Build Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Build Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Build Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Build Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software and technology-enabled services with a primary focus on North American markets.

