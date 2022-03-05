Short Interest in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Declines By 43.1%

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the January 31st total of 8,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 806,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CDXS stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.76 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.56. Codexis has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $42.01.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. Codexis’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDXS. TheStreet cut Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen began coverage on Codexis in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $144,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $252,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. FMR LLC raised its position in Codexis by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Codexis by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 671,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,226,000 after acquiring an additional 15,776 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 2nd quarter worth about $417,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Codexis by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,032,000 after acquiring an additional 41,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Codexis by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,172,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,570,000 after acquiring an additional 51,247 shares in the last quarter.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

