Short Interest in Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Declines By 46.7%

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 848,200 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the January 31st total of 1,590,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Crew Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Crew Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.68.

Shares of CWEGF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,059. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $3.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

