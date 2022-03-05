Short Interest in Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU) Decreases By 60.0%

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $505,000.

Crypto 1 Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.07 during midday trading on Friday. 24 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,385. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06. Crypto 1 Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $11.15.

