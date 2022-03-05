Short Interest in Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Grows By 125.0%

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ENZN opened at $0.32 on Friday. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.36.
About Enzon Pharmaceuticals
