Short Interest in Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Grows By 125.0%

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ENZN opened at $0.32 on Friday. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.36.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision of licensing arrangements related to sales of drug products that utilize its proprietary technology. The company was founded on September 17, 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

