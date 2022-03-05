Short Interest in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Drops By 38.0%

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the January 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EuroDry by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in EuroDry by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in EuroDry by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EuroDry by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in EuroDry during the 3rd quarter worth $1,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EuroDry stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.41. The company had a trading volume of 82,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,088. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.15. EuroDry has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $77.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.15.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EDRY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EuroDry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EuroDry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Eurodry Ltd. engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks , which includes bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company was founded on January 8, 2018 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

