Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Grows By 113.3%

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 113.3% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 363,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,026,000 after purchasing an additional 54,070 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 220,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,638,000 after buying an additional 16,673 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,227,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 129,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ROBT opened at $45.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day moving average of $53.33. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1-year low of $43.21 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

