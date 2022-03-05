Short Interest in GigCapital5 Inc (NYSE:GIA) Decreases By 30.0%

GigCapital5 Inc (NYSE:GIA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the January 31st total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIA. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in GigCapital5 during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in GigCapital5 during the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in GigCapital5 during the fourth quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new position in GigCapital5 during the fourth quarter valued at $2,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIA opened at $9.95 on Friday. GigCapital5 has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91.

GigCapital5 Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. GigCapital5 Inc is based in Palo Alto, California.

