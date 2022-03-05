Short Interest in Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Decreases By 51.3%

Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a decline of 51.3% from the January 31st total of 169,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Helios Towers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

HTWSF stock remained flat at $$2.30 during midday trading on Friday. Helios Towers has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21.

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

