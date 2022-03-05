Short Interest in Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Decreases By 31.1%

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the January 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HESAY opened at $127.39 on Friday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $190.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1833 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 0.31%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,300.00 ($1,460.67) to €1,429.00 ($1,605.62) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $787.93.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

