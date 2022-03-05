Short Interest in H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Drops By 56.6%

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400,100 shares, a decrease of 56.6% from the January 31st total of 922,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36.4 days.

HRUFF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.25. 7,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,036. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.09. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $13.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HRUFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended investment company. The firm engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties and development properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, Industrial and Residential.

