Short Interest in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Decreases By 54.0%

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 54.0% from the January 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in ITOCHU by 0.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 990,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,005,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ITOCHU by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 485,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,893,000 after purchasing an additional 79,172 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of ITOCHU by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 263,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ITOCHU by 118.6% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of ITOCHU in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 0.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ITOCHU from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

ITOCHU stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.18. 14,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,948. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.42. ITOCHU has a one year low of $55.11 and a one year high of $68.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

