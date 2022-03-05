Short Interest in Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) Drops By 36.4%

Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,500 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the January 31st total of 448,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

JSPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jasper Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Jasper Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abingworth LLP purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $58,030,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $918,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,912. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $18.88.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.