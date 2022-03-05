Short Interest in Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Decreases By 63.2%

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the January 31st total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 649,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KAOOY stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $10.84. KAO has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $13.70.

Get KAO alerts:

KAO Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kao Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer and chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Chemical, and Others. The Consumer Products segment includes Cosmetics, Skin Care and Hair Care, Human Health Care, Fabric and Home Care Businesses. The Cosmetics business offers make-up products such as RMK, SUQQU, Primavista, COFFRET DOR, KATE, SENSAI, and Molton Brown.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.