Short Interest in Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Grows By 166.7%

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.71. The company had a trading volume of 12,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,344. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1-year low of $49.90 and a 1-year high of $78.44.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

KHNGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 339 to CHF 270 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 293 to CHF 278 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 316 to CHF 325 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kuehne + Nagel International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.20.

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.