Short Interest in Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Grows By 166.7%

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.71. The company had a trading volume of 12,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,344. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1-year low of $49.90 and a 1-year high of $78.44.
KHNGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 339 to CHF 270 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 293 to CHF 278 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 316 to CHF 325 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kuehne + Nagel International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.20.
Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.
