Short Interest in Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Grows By 96.0%

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 96.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

MYTAY stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.75. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $7.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Plc engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It also offers wholesale mobile and fixed line services, and performs strategic and cross-divisional management, and support functions including procurement, treasury, real estate, accounting, tax, legal, internal audit and similar shared services, and other central functions of the company.

