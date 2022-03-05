Short Interest in Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Grows By 96.0%

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 96.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
MYTAY stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.75. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $7.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (MYTAY)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.