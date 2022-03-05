Short Interest in MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Increases By 111.8%

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 111.8% from the January 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €245.00 ($275.28) to €270.00 ($303.37) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MKKGY traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.60. 534,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,845. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.28. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $52.29.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

