Short Interest in M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Declines By 66.7%

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MFBP remained flat at $$7.25 during midday trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219. M&F Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a boost from M&F Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.73%.

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Mechanics and Farmers Bank. The company operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mechanics and Farmers Bank. It offers banking services which include checking accounts, savings accounts, Negotiable Order of Withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, loans for real estate, construction, businesses, personal use, home improvement and automobiles, equity lines of credit, credit lines, consumer loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, bank money orders, internet banking, electronic funds transfer services, including wire transfers, traveler’s checks, and notary services.

