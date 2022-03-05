Short Interest in OceanPal Inc (NASDAQ:OP) Expands By 80.3%

OceanPal Inc (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 476,600 shares, an increase of 80.3% from the January 31st total of 264,300 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ OP traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $0.63. 15,193,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915,224. OceanPal has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $12.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of OceanPal in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of OceanPal in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of OceanPal in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in shares of OceanPal in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OceanPal in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

OceanPal Inc is a provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of vessels. The Company’s vessels currently transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials. OceanPal Inc is based in ATHENS, Greece.

