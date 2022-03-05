Short Interest in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Expands By 53.7%

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 53.7% from the January 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Preformed Line Products by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Preformed Line Products by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Preformed Line Products by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Preformed Line Products by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in Preformed Line Products by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLPC traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.01. 15,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,435. Preformed Line Products has a 1 year low of $54.97 and a 1 year high of $82.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.66 and its 200-day moving average is $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.49%.

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

