Short Interest in Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Decreases By 50.0%

Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS PMHG remained flat at $$26.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Prime Meridian has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $29.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.87. The company has a market cap of $84.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Prime Meridian alerts:

About Prime Meridian (Get Rating)

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest bearing and non-interest bearing, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.