Short Interest in Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Decreases By 50.0%

Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS PMHG remained flat at $$26.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Prime Meridian has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $29.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.87. The company has a market cap of $84.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.86.
