Short Interest in Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Expands By 100.9%

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 100.9% from the January 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEMIF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. 20,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,531. Pure Energy Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $31.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.50 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25.

Get Pure Energy Minerals alerts:

About Pure Energy Minerals (Get Rating)

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. is a mineral resource company. The firm engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium brine projects that are located in Clayton Valley, Nevada and Salta Province, Argentina. The company was founded by Jeremy Poirier on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Energy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Energy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.