Short Interest in Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Expands By 100.9%

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 100.9% from the January 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PEMIF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. 20,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,531. Pure Energy Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $31.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.50 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25.
About Pure Energy Minerals (Get Rating)
