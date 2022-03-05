Short Interest in SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Drops By 40.0%

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SITIY stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.32. 108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970. SITC International has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $45.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.49.

SITC International Holdings Company Limited, a shipping logistics company, provides integrated transportation and logistics solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Container Shipping and Logistics; and Dry Bulk and Others.

