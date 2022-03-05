Short Interest in Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE) Grows By 72.5%

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, an increase of 72.5% from the January 31st total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,997,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SKYE stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 875,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,101. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. Skye Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.26.

Skye Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skye Bioscience, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cannabinoid-based therapeutics. It focuses on the treatment of a spectrum of diseases, as well as utilizing bioengineering in the drug design. The company was founded on March 16, 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

