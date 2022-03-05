Short Interest in Snow Lake Resources Ltd (NASDAQ:LITM) Expands By 169.2%

Snow Lake Resources Ltd (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a growth of 169.2% from the January 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 466,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snow Lake Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Snow Lake Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $576,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Snow Lake Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $595,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snow Lake Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,841,000.

Get Snow Lake Resources alerts:

Snow Lake Resources stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. Snow Lake Resources has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.00.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. is a renewable energy powered electric mine which can deliver zero carbon battery grade lithium. Snow Lake Resources Ltd. is based in WINNIPEG, MB.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snow Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snow Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.