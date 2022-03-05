Short Interest in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Declines By 34.1%

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the January 31st total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.78. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $13.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and producing Stabilized Hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care and dermatological conditions. Its products educe infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner.

