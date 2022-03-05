Short Interest in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Rises By 117.2%

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 117.2% from the January 31st total of 6,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Steel Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In related news, President Jack L. Howard purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $175,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jack L. Howard bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $593,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Partners by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Partners by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 94,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Steel Partners by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPLP opened at $41.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $880.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Steel Partners has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.31.

Steel Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

