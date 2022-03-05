Short Interest in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Grows By 61.7%

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 61.7% from the January 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of EDF opened at $6.00 on Friday. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $8.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EDF. Bank of America downgraded Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. HSBC downgraded Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

In related news, EVP James E. Craige bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $52,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Craige bought 40,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $241,001.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 48,600 shares of company stock valued at $296,296 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 136,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 84,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 9,652 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

