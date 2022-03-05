Short Interest in Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Declines By 36.5%

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the January 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of STG stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $5.95. 6,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,613. The stock has a market cap of $80.08 million, a P/E ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 1.78. Sunlands Technology Group has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average of $5.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sunlands Technology Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,057 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Sunlands Technology Group worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunlands Technology Group provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills.

