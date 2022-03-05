Short Interest in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Declines By 51.8%

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 51.8% from the January 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 61.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The New Germany Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The New Germany Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in The New Germany Fund by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The New Germany Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000.

Shares of NYSE:GF traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.93. 68,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,243. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.78. The New Germany Fund has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $21.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $4.9188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 30.34%.

About The New Germany Fund (Get Rating)

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

