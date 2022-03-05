Short Interest in Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV) Increases By 136.6%

Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a growth of 136.6% from the January 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 278.5% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 715,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 526,214 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 668.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 76,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 66,680 shares during the period. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 176.2% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tiga Acquisition stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. Tiga Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13.

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Tiga Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

