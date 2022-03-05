Short Interest in Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Drops By 30.7%

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,600 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the January 31st total of 334,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,313,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VWDRY. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Erste Group lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 220.00 to 190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 185.00 to 170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.00.

VWDRY opened at $9.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment contains sale of onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, and development sites. The Service segment offers service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

