Short Interest in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Expands By 112.9%

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 112.9% from the January 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 21.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the third quarter worth about $219,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,036. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

