Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $181.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.26 million. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Signify Health updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE SGFY opened at $13.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.02. Signify Health has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SGFY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Signify Health by 35.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Signify Health by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Signify Health during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

