SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Stock Price Down 2.6%

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$11.57 and last traded at C$11.81. 348,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 304,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.12.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIL. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.25 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SilverCrest Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.11.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

