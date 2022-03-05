Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) PT Lowered to $5.00

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.36.

NYSE SKLZ opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.46. Skillz has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $32.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.39.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 47.22% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skillz will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the third quarter worth $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Skillz by 945.5% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

