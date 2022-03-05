Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) PT Lowered to $5.00

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.36.

NYSE SKLZ opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.46. Skillz has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $32.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.39.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 47.22% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skillz will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the third quarter worth $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Skillz by 945.5% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz (Get Rating)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.