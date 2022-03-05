Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Short Interest Update

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the January 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Slam by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Slam in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Slam by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Slam in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slam in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLAM stock remained flat at $$9.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. 8,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,895. Slam has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

