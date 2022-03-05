SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SLR Senior Investment from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Senior Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get SLR Senior Investment alerts:

Shares of SLR Senior Investment stock opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $222.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.95. SLR Senior Investment has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The asset manager reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 63.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SLR Senior Investment will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. SLR Senior Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SLR Senior Investment by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 14,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SLR Senior Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in SLR Senior Investment by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 6,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

SLR Senior Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Senior Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Senior Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.