Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3,303.00

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,303 ($44.32) and last traded at GBX 3,311 ($44.43), with a volume of 576379 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,454 ($46.34).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,926.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,966.46. The company has a market capitalization of £7.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of €0.96 ($1.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 2.05%. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

