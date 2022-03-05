Snowball (SNOB) One Day Volume Hits $9,989.00

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Snowball has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $9,989.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Snowball has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000544 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Snowball alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00044223 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,631.02 or 0.06714322 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,106.26 or 0.99798415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00044636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00048290 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Snowball Coin Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,520,809 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,105 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Snowball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snowball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.