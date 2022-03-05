SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Short Interest Down 33.7% in February

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the January 31st total of 2,760,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TLMD. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SOC Telemed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SOC Telemed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SOC Telemed from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TLMD opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.33. SOC Telemed has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $295.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SOC Telemed by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,643,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SOC Telemed by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 850,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 487,308 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SOC Telemed by 546.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 445,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 377,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $544,000. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

