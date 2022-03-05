Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Trading Down 1.6%

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Rating) shares fell 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.32. 125,487 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 153,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.
The firm has a market cap of C$66.88 million and a P/E ratio of -8.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.36.
About Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC)
