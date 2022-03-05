SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SWI. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SolarWinds from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.43.

NYSE:SWI opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.59.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. SolarWinds had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 1,077.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

