Solrise Finance (SLRS) Price Hits $0.25

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Solrise Finance has a total market cap of $14.00 million and $510,321.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Solrise Finance has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One Solrise Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000642 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Solrise Finance

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 999,629,825 coins and its circulating supply is 55,355,097 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

